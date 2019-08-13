CHP officers, suspect wounded in Riverside gun battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5463530" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least two officers and a suspect were injured in a shootout involving the CHP in Riverside, officials say.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two officers and a suspect were injured in a shootout involving the CHP in Riverside, officials say.The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue.Riverside police say a CHP officer and a suspect had an exchange of gunfire. It is believed the suspect was injured at the scene and was taken into custody.It also appears at least two officers were injured at the scene, but the extent of their wounds was not immediately available.There are reports of additional people - including possibly a bystander - being injured in the incident, but police are working to confirm the details.At least two CHP vehicles had visible gunshot damage in the rear windshields at the scene.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.