Chris Brown accused of striking woman at Tarzana home, prompting battery report by LAPD, source says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Singer Chris Brown allegedly struck a woman at his home in Tarzana last week, prompting a battery investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, a source told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday, after which officers responded to a radio call in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Driver, an LAPD spokesperson said.Brown was not home when police arrived at the location. The alleged victim, who was not publicly identified, claimed that Brown struck her during an argument. No severe injuries were reported.A crime report for battery was completed, and the case will be submitted to the Los Angeles city attorney's office for filing consideration, the LAPD said.The city attorney's office did not immediately respondAfter receiving complaints of loud music that lasted into the early morning hours on May 6, Los Angeles police broke up a birthday party for Brown that was held at the same Tarzana home.