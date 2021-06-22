Arts & Entertainment

Chris Brown accused of striking woman at Tarzana home, prompting battery report by LAPD, source says

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - June 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Singer Chris Brown allegedly struck a woman at his home in Tarzana last week, prompting a battery investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, a source told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday, after which officers responded to a radio call in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Driver, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Brown was not home when police arrived at the location. The alleged victim, who was not publicly identified, claimed that Brown struck her during an argument. No severe injuries were reported.

A crime report for battery was completed, and the case will be submitted to the Los Angeles city attorney's office for filing consideration, the LAPD said.

The city attorney's office did not immediately respond

Chris Brown's massive birthday party is broken up by LAPD after hundreds of revelers descend on Tarzana home
EMBED More News Videos


After receiving complaints of loud music that lasted into the early morning hours on May 6, Los Angeles police broke up a birthday party for Brown that was held at the same Tarzana home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttarzanalos angeleslos angeles countychris brownlapdmusic news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to weigh in on eviction moratorium today
LA County urges employers to verify workers' vaccination status
New model projects COVID resurgence in 3 months
Las Vegas-Los Angeles high-speed rail line project delayed until 2022
Driver in custody after chase through San Fernando Valley
South LA shooting victim was son of police activist
CA man accused of stealing rare lemur from San Francisco Zoo
Show More
7 LA County sheriff's deputies accused of beating man
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
Assault suspect arrested after standoff with police in Studio City
Appeals court rules in favor of CA assault weapons ban
Newsom says CA will pay off all past-due rent accumulated during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News