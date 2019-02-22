Chris Burrous cause of death released

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The cause of death of KTLA morning news anchor Chris Burrous, who was found not breathing at a Glendale hotel on Dec. 27, was methamphetamine toxicity, the coroner's office said Friday.
Burrous was found that afternoon at a Days Inn in Glendale after someone called 911 about a person who was not breathing. Paramedics performed CPR and transported him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner performed an autopsy the next day and determined that the cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity. Other contributing factors included hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
His death was classified as an accident.
Burrous joined KTLA in 2011, where he anchored over the weekends and covered news during the weekday mornings.
At the time of his death, Don Corsini, the station's president and general manager, as well as News Director Jason Ball issued a joint statement:
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family," the statement said.