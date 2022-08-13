SoCal woman claims she was raped by former coach in OC accused of sexually assaulting teens

The 37-year-old Bellflower man is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in Riverside and Orange counties.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California woman is speaking about after a former coach and trainer in Orange County who was arrested for sexual assault of a minor - and she claims she was once raped by him years ago.

"This validation comes at the expense of kids, and it took kids being victimized and coming forward for people to finally start seeing who he's always been," said the woman, who did not wish to share her identity.

Chris Flores, also known as Coach Frog, was arrested in Bakersfield during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Bellflower man is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in Riverside and Orange counties.

During an interview with Eyewitness News on Friday, the woman said she took Flores to trial in 2009. She accused him of kidnapping with the intent to rape, sodomy and rape, but Flores was acquitted.

"They found him laying down behind me, I'm passed out, my dress is up, and he's just laying down behind me, and he claimed that I wanted to go for a walk even though I couldn't hold myself up," she told ABC7.

In the years that followed, Flores became a well-known trainer at Sports Training and Rehabilitation Services, also known as STARS.

The gym used the Santiago Middle School campus and field to train in Orange.

Following the coach's arrest this week, the Orange Unified School District issued a statement saying Flores was never an employee of the district.

Below is the full statement:

"Orange Unified School District and Santiago Charter Middle School became aware this week of allegations of misconduct made against a coach formerly affiliated with STARS Prep Academy, an outside training organization that refers students to Santiago and uses the facility for training. The person accused of these allegations is not an employee of Orange Unified School District or Santiago Charter Middle School. The safety of our students is our top priority, and the "Use of Facilities" permit for STARS Prep Academy has been suspended pending further information. As of now, no Orange Unified students have made any allegations of misconduct against the coach, nor have there been indications that any alleged incidents occurred on the Santiago Charter campus. OUSD's Office of Student and Community Services has been in contact with law enforcement and will be notified of any additional information as it becomes available. Orange Unified administrators previously received a complaint regarding the financial relationship of the private company STARS to public education/charter schools. No misconduct with minors has previously been alleged."

Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa said in a statement that from September 2020 to July 2021, CCCM agreed to rent parts of its facility to the STARS Academy for its ongoing effort to train young athletes.

STARS is a self-sustained program separate from CCCM.

Detectives said several assaults of a 14-year-old STARS athlete happened on the Calvary Chapel High School campus, and in the cities of Anaheim and Santa Ana throughout 2021.

Meanwhile, Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 14. His bail is set at $500,000.