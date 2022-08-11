OC gym owner vows to support sexual assault victims amid allegations against former coach

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- There are troubling sexual assault allegations against a former coach at a sports and rehab facility in Orange County, and the gym's owner is breaking his silence.

The allegations involve a now former coach of Sports Training and Rehabilitation Services, STARS, which uses the Santiago Middle School campus and field to train in Orange.

However, this investigation stems from allegations that may have taken place in Santa Ana.

James David, founder of STARS, wants the public to know that these type of accusations will not be tolerated and that the safety and security of these children is their top priority.

"I'm sick to his stomach, I'm disgusted, I'm outraged," David said in an Instagram post addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against his former team member.

"Please understand I will stand with you guys through and through," he said.

David said STARS has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and they have severed all ties with the now former coach.

At the moment, Eyewitness News is not naming this person because no arrests have been made. However, Santa Ana Police confirm there is an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of minor.

David, who is father of five girls, said right now he can only stand with the alleged victims and their families.

"To the young ladies who are speaking up and who are thinking about speaking up, I commend you guys. You guys are brave. I stand with you guys and I just pray that justice is served."

Also, David said STARS has immediately implemented new protocols to ensure every child who is part of their program is safe and feels protected.

He wants anyone who feels they may have been a victim of this coach to come forward.

"These poor little girls not only have to deal with this in private, but now public, but I want to encourage you guys to continue to speak up, continue to share your story," David said. "We will stand with you guys."