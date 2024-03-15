Chris Kilpatrick resigns from Crescenta Valley Town Council after public urination video surfaces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An elected member of the Crescenta Valley Town Council has resigned after video surfaced of him urinating on the entrance door to a bar in downtown Los Angeles.

Surveillance video from early Saturday morning captured the moment Chris Kilpatrick and another man urinated on the door to the Precinct bar.

The bar's general manager, Jeremy Lucido, told Eyewitness News he later ran into them just down the street.

"I was walking to my car on the sidewalk, noticed two guys, drunk with their full cocktails," Lucido said. "I recognized the glasses from our bar so I knew they (had been) inside. I told them 'whatsup! You can't have your drinks out here' and I went to grab one of the cups and the tall dude pushed me and I flew back."

Lucido later checked the security footage and discovered the public urination on the employee entrance to the bar - and shared the footage on Precinct's Instagram account.

In a statement, the Crescenta Valley Town Council said it contacted Kilpatrick on Tuesday to address the allegation and scheduled a special meeting about the matter.

Kilpatrick resigned from his position on Thursday, before that meeting could take place, according to the council.

"While we do not condone any of the behavior we observed on social media, we appreciate his 3 years of commitment and dedication to the community while serving on the council," the council's statement read.