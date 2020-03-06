Christina Aguilera records updated 'Reflection,' original song 'Loyal Brave True' for live-action 'Mulan'

Watch this special look featuring the new single for Disney's #Mulan, "Loyal Brave True" by Christina Aguilera. Available now: https://t.co/zJ55Cb9L4e pic.twitter.com/nr1Gq0wMPr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 6, 2020

BURBANK, Calif. -- When Disney's live-action version of "Mulan" hits theaters later this month, it will include the musical stylings of Christina Aguilera, Disney announced Friday.Aguilera has recorded two songs that will appear in the film's end title sequence and on its soundtrack: the original song "Loyal Brave True" and an updated rendition of "Reflection," which first appeared in the 1998 animated film."Loyal Brave True" is available now as as single, and Disney released a sneak peek of the film that includes a cutdown of the song:"The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless," Aguilera said in a news release. "My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.""As this epic live-action version of 'Mulan' heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising 'Reflection' and performing the new song 'Loyal Brave True.' I think these songs will touch today's moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago," added Mitchell Leib, Walt Disney Studios' president of music and soundtracks."Loyal Brave True" was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree and produced by Jamie Hartman. "Reflection" was originally written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder, and the new cut was produced by Gregson-Williams.Niki Caro, who directed the 2020 version of "Mulan," will also direct music videos for both songs that will be released later this month.Disney's live-action version will star Liu Yifei as Mulan. The actress, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is well known in China as a model, actress and singer, but less so stateside. She has appeared in films like "The Forbidden Kingdom" with Jackie Chan and "Outcast" with Nicolas Cage.Disney says the story will be inspired by the animated film from 1998 and The Ballad of Mulan. Bill Kong, who has produced films like "House of Flying Daggers" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," is executive producing the film.