Christina Applegate receives star on Walk of Fame in her 1st public appearance after MS diagnosis

The emotional ceremony marked Christina Applegate's return to the spotlight following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in August 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actress Christina Applegate celebrated receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The emotional ceremony marked Applegate's return to the spotlight following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in August 2021.

Applegate appeared alongside her "Married...with Children" co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, and her "Dead To Me" co-star Linda Cardellini.

Applegate said the honor is something she's wished for a very long time.

"Life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first 'Star Wars' on this very street, at that very theater (Grauman's Chinese Theatre), looking at these (stars on the street) going 'Who are these people?'" Applegate said. "What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one."

Applegate said she was 5 years old when she made that proclamation.

Applegate, walking with the help of a cane, got emotional as she described the support she has received from her co-stars and friends.

"This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine," she said. "I don't say that I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them I don't know what I would do.''

She tearfully heaped praise on her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," she said. "You are so much more, you are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. ... You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

Applegate's star is adjacent to those of her "Married...with Children" parents, Sagal and Ed O'Neill.

City News Service contributed to this report.