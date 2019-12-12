Video shows suspect stealing Christmas yard decorations from Valencia neighborhood

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who was caught on camera stealing Christmas yard decorations from a Valencia neighborhood.

The theft occurred around midnight on Dec. 6 on the 27900 block of Skycrest Circle, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Surveillance video shows the suspect exiting a dark-colored SUV and returning a few moments later with what appears to be a large snowman lawn decoration. After stuffing the decoration in the backseat of the car, the suspect drives away.

Another theft was reported by a homeowner on the same street just a few minutes later, authorities said. That resident reported seeing a man dragging an inflatable Christmas decoration from her front yard.

This comes after a Downey family's Christmas display was targeted again by thieves in an act that was also caught on video.

RELATED: Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
EMBED More News Videos

A Downey family's Christmas display was targeted again by thieves in an act caught on video.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the sheriff's station at (661) 255-1121, ext. 5146.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valencialos angeles countyburglarytheftchristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Armed suspects rob men outside rapper's Encino mansion
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide
Joe Biden attends fundraisers in Southern California
LAUSD launches program aimed at improving teens' mental well-being
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
Show More
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
Video shows violent robbery at Santa Ana mini-mart
Controversial Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico
2 arrested after intoxicated vandalism spree on cars in South LA
More TOP STORIES News