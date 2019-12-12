Video shows suspect stealing Christmas yard decorations from Valencia neighborhood

The theft occurred around midnight on Dec. 6 on the 27900 block of Skycrest Circle, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
Surveillance video shows the suspect exiting a dark-colored SUV and returning a few moments later with what appears to be a large snowman lawn decoration. After stuffing the decoration in the backseat of the car, the suspect drives away.
Another theft was reported by a homeowner on the same street just a few minutes later, authorities said. That resident reported seeing a man dragging an inflatable Christmas decoration from her front yard.
This comes after a Downey family's Christmas display was targeted again by thieves in an act that was also caught on video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the sheriff's station at (661) 255-1121, ext. 5146.