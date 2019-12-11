Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey family's Christmas display was targeted again by thieves in an act caught on video.

Video shows a person stealing from Nickole Jones' award-winning display, which has a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme.

Jones, who creates the pieces, was going to put an end to setting up the decorations when it was targeted last year.

But after receiving a heartfelt letter from a 9-year-old boy asking to see the display, Jones had a change of heart.

"I think you should not stop decorating because I love your house and I know children love it too," Santiago Macias wrote in his letter.

Jones says it can take two to three days to create some of her pieces.

This time, three pieces worth $200 were stolen.
