Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey family's Christmas display was targeted again by thieves in an act caught on video.Video shows a person stealing from Nickole Jones' award-winning display, which has a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme.Jones, who creates the pieces, was going to put an end to setting up the decorations when it was targeted last year.But after receiving a heartfelt letter from a 9-year-old boy asking to see the display, Jones had a change of heart."I think you should not stop decorating because I love your house and I know children love it too," Santiago Macias wrote in his letter.Jones says it can take two to three days to create some of her pieces.This time, three pieces worth $200 were stolen.