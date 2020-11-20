christmas

You can get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies

If chosen, the Chief Holiday Cheermeister will also get a one-year subscription to a streaming service of their choice.
Dream job alert!

If you love all things Christmas, then you're the perfect candidate to help Reviews.org find the best holiday movie of all time.

The site is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days.

All you have to do is review them and you can choose whatever movies you want!

The lucky person will also get paid $2,500 for completing the jolly job.

In addition to the money, you'll also get a one-year subscription to a streaming service of your choice.

Applications are open from now until Dec. 4th and intrigued readers can apply here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesholidayentertainmentmoviemovie reviewchristmasjobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Newport Beach's Christmas boat parade canceled
COVID-friendly holiday events in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 restrictions take effect in LA County Friday
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Semi carrying 25 tons of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
Show More
CA reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID cases in single day
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
More TOP STORIES News