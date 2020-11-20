You can get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies

Dream job alert!
If you love all things Christmas, then you're the perfect candidate to help Reviews.org find the best holiday movie of all time.
The site is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days.
All you have to do is review them and you can choose whatever movies you want!
The lucky person will also get paid $2,500 for completing the jolly job.
In addition to the money, you'll also get a one-year subscription to a streaming service of your choice.
Applications are open from now until Dec. 4th and intrigued readers can apply here.
