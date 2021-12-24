holiday

Watch the holiday yule log

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch holiday yule log with music

NORTH POLE -- No fireplace, no problem! Bring the magic of the holiday season into your living room with our yule log stream.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Now you can wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

VIDEO: Watch our holiday yule log without music
EMBED More News Videos

Now you can bring the magic of the holiday season into your living room with ABC7's yule log live stream.



The term "Yuletide" refers partly to the pre-Christian Anglo-Saxon feast of the winter solstice, a time to put on a "yule log" and create light and warmth in the bleak of midwinter.

Winter solstice celebrations reach back to ancient Rome, to the Saturnalia, a popular holiday that celebrated Saturn. There are many similar traditions, such as Yalda, an Iranian celebration of the solstice that has roots in the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaychristmasfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOLIDAY
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
'Jingle Bells' in space: When NASA astronauts reported seeing Santa
Harry, Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet in holiday card
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
TOP STORIES
Teen killed by LAPD bullet during suspect takedown at Burlington store
Delta, United canceling Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
SoCal gets hit with heavy rain, will linger through Christmas
Rain triggers mandatory evacuation order in OC burn scar area
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Show More
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Rams' Whitworth surprises family by helping fully furnish their home
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
COVID in kids: Doctors push for vaccines as cases of MIS-C rise
More TOP STORIES News