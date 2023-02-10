'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage

ABC7 is looking back at the largest manhunt in Southern California history.

It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ten years ago this week, we witnessed the largest manhunt in Southern California history.

Former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner was heavily armed and seeking revenge for losing his job. Dorner murdered four people before taking his own life during a fiery standoff in the San Bernardino Mountains.

In the beginning, it was a mystery: A double murder in Irvine - the victims were Keith Lawrence and his fiance Monica Quan. Irvine police had no leads.

But two days later, there was a break in the case: LAPD equipment found in a dumpster in National City, along with a notebook with the names Dorner and Evans written inside.

Detectives called LAPD but were told no one by the name of Dorner currently worked there, but there was an Evans - Sgt. Teresa Evans, who did remember a Dorner working there years ago. He had been fired.

She described an astonishing theory in which Dorner might have been trying to seek revenge against Randy Quan, who he blamed as the reason for him being fired. Quan's daughter was one of the Irvine murder victims.

Then an online manifesto was discovered in which Dorner listed several people with LAPD who he wanted revenge against.

