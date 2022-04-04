Chuck E. Cheese brings back 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' program to helps kids with autism

Chuck E. Cheese is bringing back a program that helps kids with autism and other special sensory needs feel comfortable.To mark the start of Autism Awareness Month, Chuck E. Cheese relaunched "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" over the weekend.On the first Sunday of the month, participating restaurants will open at 8 a.m., that's well before the dining room and play areas are open to the general public."We open two hours early, and they feel comfortable being here. The music is very, very low. The lights are dimmer. It's really for them," said Elisa Castaneda of Chuck E. Cheese in Lynwood. "There's not very many people so they feel comfortable, they can run around, and not have to worry about you know, the crowd."The restaurant chain is also launching a month-long campaign for "Autism Speaks."Guests are being encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to support autism research and advocacy efforts.