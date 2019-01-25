South El Monte church volunteer arrested for allegedly touching teen boys inappropriately

Matthew Alejos, 27, is seen in a booking photo.

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who volunteered at a South El Monte church and worked as a camp supervisor for a local school district has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching teenage boys.

Matthew Alejos, 27, was arrested Nov. 6, 2018.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau investigators said Alejos was a volunteer with the young adult ministry at the Calvary Chapel Church from 2013 until his arrest. He also worked as a camp supervisor in the El Monte Union High School District from May 2011 until his arrest.

He was assigned to the Rosemead Adult School campus at the time of his arrest, however, he was also assigned to El Monte High School and Rosemead High School in the past, sheriff's officials said.

During his time as a volunteer at Calvary Chapel Church, where he was also a security officer, Alejos befriended young boys, gained their trust, and at times, allegedly had inappropriate contact with them, investigators said.

Alejos had access to numerous children over the last five years at the church and during his time of employment with the school district. The district attorney's office and sheriff's investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying any additional victims.

Last November, the DA's office filed six felony counts against Alejos, including lewd acts upon a minor, oral copulation and annoy/molest a minor with a prior. He is being held on $70,000 bail, and his next court date was set for Feb. 21.

If anyone feels they have been victimized and/or have any additional information related to this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
