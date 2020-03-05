Community & Events

Incumbent LA City Councilman David Ryu appears headed to a runoff with challenger Nithya Raman

By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- According to the Super Tuesday vote count thus far, incumbent David Ryu and Nithya Raman will be in a runoff election for City Council District 4.

To win outright, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote on Super Tuesday.

"I'm very, very excited. This is what democracy looks like. When the going gets tough, just hang in there. We're persistent, we fight and we succeed," said Ryu.

"This is so beautiful to see the community of people that we've built. They've gone out, knocked on doors for us. People are so excited about the power of City Council and what City Council can do for them," said Raman.

The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot on November 3, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssilver lakewest hollywoodlos angeles countylos angeles city councilelection resultscommunity journalistelection dayvote 2020electionin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News