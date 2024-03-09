This all started a few years ago when the workers reported a top-ranking city official had brought a gun to work.

City of Palmdale reaches $5 million settlement with former employees over harassment claims

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three former city of Palmdale employees will be awarded more than $5 million after the city agreed to settle a lawsuit that claims the workers faced harassment and retaliation after reporting a top-ranking city official had brought a gun to work.

Patricia Nevarez, Shanae Smith and Mike Behen held a press conference Friday alongside their attorney Brad Gage.

"I would say it was the most difficult time in my entire life," said Behen referring to his tenure as deputy city manager for the city.

The plaintiffs say things got so bad, they were placed on administrative leave for their safety. The most serious allegations came to public light in 2021.

"I'm proud of myself and proud of my colleagues for standing up against injustice," said Smith, the former city clerk.

In the lawsuit, the former employees claim former Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy - who was eventually fired by the city - terrorized employees, and in one incident, brought a gun to work, requiring the sheriff's department's SWAT team to be called.

The lawsuit also alleged Murphy threatened employees, including the mayor and the city council and goes on to say Murphy made inappropriate comments and was even allegedly caught on film receiving oral sex, which he then shared with city employees, including the plaintiffs.

Behen said the turmoil at work was affecting his health.

"Stress, stomach issues, not wanting to eat, not able to sleep," he said.

"This experience has taught me first hand that it takes tremendous courage and determination to do what's right, especially when your career is at stake," said Nevarez, the former HR manager.

When Eyewitness News broke this story in 2022, we spoke with Murphy, who denied all allegations. He had claimed his time served as city manager was turbulent.

"I'm confident that when the truth comes out, I'll be vindicated," he said at the time.

"The city needs to become aware of what it's doing, how it's treating its employees and make real change," said Gage.