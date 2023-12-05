Crash leaves Claremont family without wheelchair accessible van for disabled son

Julius has spastic cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. His mother said it's been weeks since the accident that left them without transportation, despite having insurance and a rental allowance through AAA.

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A rear-end collision left Alice Perreault's Toyota mini-van with what initially appeared to be just a damaged bumper.

"It was such a shock. I didn't even see that it coming," said Perreault of the Nov. 11 collision.

While Perreault, her 8-year-old daughter Ada Jove and her 23-year-old disabled son Julius were not hurt, the van's rear ramp was destroyed.

"We have to have that vehicle for all of his transportation, all of his appointments, that can't be TeleMed or wheelchair modification people will come here," she said.

Julius has spastic cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. His mother said it's been three weeks since the accident that left them without transportation despite having insurance and a rental allowance through AAA.

"You cannot rent a vehicle like that for the allowed amount of $35 - It is a $150 a day," said Perreault.

Prior to the accident, Perreault didn't know insurance companies might not offer a rental policy for adaptive vehicles, and that she'd have to pay the $150 out of pocket, since renting an adaptive van is considered an upgrade by both her and other at fault party's insurance companies.

"Our bare essential means a vehicle that has a ramp with tie downs then at least I can get him to places," she said.

In response to Eyewitness News, AAA sent the following statement.

"We recognize this unfortunate situation and how understandably important it is to Ms. Perreault to have suitable transportation, such as a specialty van, that can accommodate wheelchair access for her son with a disability. Our auto insurance policies may offer multiple per-day rental expense limits, which are selected by the policyholders. While the benefit selected by Ms. Perrault is for $35 per day, for a maximum of 30 days in total, we are in communication with the at-fault party's insurance carrier and asking them to consider payment to Ms. Perrault for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred for the rental vehicle. We will continue to assist Ms. Perrault for covered collision repair and rental benefits, as well as help to facilitate a resolution for her out of pocket expenses with the responsible party's insurance carrier."

Perreault said she still doesn't know if her van can be repaired or if she'll need a new one, but she does know either way, it will be weeks before she'll have her van or a replacement.