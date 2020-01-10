DUI suspect arrested in Claremont hit-and-run crash that killed 50-year-old man

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and fatally hitting a man with her vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Claremont, police said Thursday.

Claremont police say 67-year-old Helen Scheuplein of Covina was driving under the influence when she hit and killed James Radzik on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters discovered the 50-year-old victim from Rancho Cucamonga at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Towne Avenue, according to police.

Police say they arrested Scheuplein after tracking her down in the 500 block of East Foothill Boulevard in Pomona shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday. She was arrested without incident.

She was booked for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death.

She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
