Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana

The new facility has already created 70 new jobs, and there are plans to expand to 350 positions in the next five years.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.

The new facility has already created 70 new jobs, and there are plans to expand to 350 positions in the next five years.

The goal of the facility is to bring better speed to the supply chain and better fashion.

The company was Walmart's supplier of the year in 2018 and 2020.

"We want to make sure our customers that come to us for everyday needs can also buy apparel from us which means we're going to create meaningful brands for them," said Jen Jackson who works on apparel brand and design for Walmart.

"We know that nationally it's important, but locally it's really important," said Santa Ana mayor, Vicente Sarmiento, welcoming the facility and the promise of new jobs to the city.