Society

Gov. Newsom kicks off 'Clean California' Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom kicks off 'Clean California' Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Richmond Wednesday morning to kick off the state's "Clean California" initiative.

Newsom says the $1.1 billion effort massively expands state and local litter abatement efforts, especially along roads and freeways.

"This is an unprecedented effort to acknowledge what all of us recognize, as we drive around this state, it's too dirty. Time to clean up the state, time to be more accountable. Time to use our tax dollars a little more appropriately," said Newsom.

RELATED: Best and brightest on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open

Newsom says "Clean California" is a complement to the state's comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.

While Caltrans will do much of the work, thousands will be hired to help, including people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, and students.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom visits Homekey site in Santa Clara County
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Newsom toured a Homekey site in Santa Clara County today to highlight the state's action to tackle homelessness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrichmondgavin newsomcaltransgarbagehomelesscontra costa countyveteranscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities work to recover bodies amid search for missing couple
OC mom returns home after harrowing battle with COVID during pregnancy
'Alarming': COVID hospitalization rates rise among Black people
Drug cartels stealing millions of gallons of water for marijuana grows
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Wild Rivers Water Park: Construction to get underway in OC Wednesday
CA to pay victims of forced, coerced sterilizations
Show More
Man bitten by bear during July 4th celebration on Mount Wilson
Tourism board releases new Los Angeles logo
10 more victims found at FL condo collapse site; death toll at 46
Amber Alert: Abduction suspect arrested, child found safe
Suspect linked to South LA explosion released on bond
More TOP STORIES News