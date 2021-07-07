Gov. Newsom kicks off 'Clean California' Day

Newsom says the $1.1 billion effort massively expands state and local litter abatement efforts, especially along roads and freeways.
"This is an unprecedented effort to acknowledge what all of us recognize, as we drive around this state, it's too dirty. Time to clean up the state, time to be more accountable. Time to use our tax dollars a little more appropriately," said Newsom.
Newsom says "Clean California" is a complement to the state's comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.
While Caltrans will do much of the work, thousands will be hired to help, including people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, and students.
