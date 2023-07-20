Clerk stops thieves from stealing thousands in merchandise from Santa Ana mall store

An employee of a Santa Ana store fought back against two would-be thieves trying to take thousands of dollars in merchandise, forcing them to flee empty-handed.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two would-be thieves were forced to flee empty-handed from a Santa Ana store when an employee fought back against their attempt to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Santa Ana police released video of the altercation and images of the suspects to ask the public for help identifying and locating the two suspects.

The incident happened at the MainPlace Mall on June 26. Santa Ana police say the two suspects entered a store at the mall and picked out items worth more than $2,700, then ran out without paying for them.

An employee ran out and chased after them. He fought with the two suspects and eventually they dropped the merchandise and fled.

Santa Ana police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Engle at (714) 245-8351 or TEngle@santa-ana.com.