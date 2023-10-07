WATCH LIVE

Driver rescued after plunging off cliff in Angeles National Forest

Saturday, October 7, 2023 2:04AM
A driver who plunged off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest was rescued Friday evening after he became trapped in his wrecked vehicle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who plunged off a cliff and crashed in the Angeles National Forest was miraculously rescued from his wrecked vehicle.

It happened Friday evening along the Angeles Forest Highway at the Big Tujunga Narrows Bridge.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a man inside the vehicle that apparently went off the bridge. The vehicle was left perched and crashed on a steep cliff. AIR7 HD was above the scene as crews were attempting to safely get the person out of the vehicle.

The driver appeared to be awake and talking to crews.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

