Clippers pay concessions as gesture to fans during final home game at Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the last day of the regular season, during the Rockets-Clippers game, Houston's Boban Marjanovic intentionally missed a free throw to win Clippers fans free chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A.

But the bigger flex came from the Clippers and team owner Steve Ballmer.

The organization picked up the tab on concessions in the Clippers' final regular season home game ever at Crypto.com Arena.

It's not clear what the final tab came to, but there were more than 19,000 fans in attendance at the game.

The team is building its own stadium in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, set to open later this year.