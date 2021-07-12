Arts & Entertainment

See the lineup for CMA Summer Jam 2-night concert event

The CMA Summer Jam will be broadcast as a three-hour primetime special on ABC later this summer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Country Music Association on Monday announced the lineup for CMA Summer Jam, a new summer concert featuring the biggest names in country music.

The two-night event will take place at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater in late July. It will be broadcast as a three-hour primetime special on ABC later this summer.

The lineup for Tuesday, July 27, includes Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.

Performers for Wednesday, July 28, include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at CMASummerJam.com starting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 14. A portion of proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicabcmusic newsu.s. & worldcountry music awardsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
Search underway for suspect in deadly Diamond Bar hit-and-run
Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'
Angels' Ohtani makes All-Star history as starting pitcher, batter
$62 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Van Nuys
$50K reward amid search for driver in deadly Harbor City crash
Study: ICE medical personnel often ignored warning signs before deaths
Show More
Cubans take to streets in protests over lack of freedoms and economy
New Glendale museum will be dedicated to culture, history of Armenia
LA County reports more than 3K new COVID cases in 3 days
Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll
Volvo headed for electric future with 2 new battery-powered models
More TOP STORIES News