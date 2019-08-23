Cal State Fullerton stabbing: Co-worker charged in stabbing death of retired administrator

Police arrested 51-year-old Chuyen Vo in the fatal stabbing of Steven Keung Chan, a 57-year-old resident of Hacienda Heights who was found dead on campus Monday morning. The stabbing led to a manhunt on the campus, but the suspect at that time avoided capture. Authorities used bloodhounds to try and locate Vo.
He was arrested at his residence in Huntington Beach, Fullerton police said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Vo was charged with murder, which includes a special circumstance of lying in wait, as well as an allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon, court records show.
"Fullerton police detectives based on their investigation, that Vo acted alone during the planning and commission of this murder," said Fullerton Police Department Chief Robert Dunn.
Neighbors living along the same quiet Huntington Beach street as Vo said they were shocked to find out Vo, a man they knew as Chris, is behind bars accused of this crime.
"He's wonderful. He's very involved in his church. Some of the things that I've heard about him just doesn't sound like him," said Ila Fitzgerald, Vo's neighbor.
Other neighbors told Eyewitness News that Vo is a family man with at least two kids and a wife. Records show he's an insurance agent and has a hunting license.
Police said Chan and Vo were co-workers but did not elaborate further on their relationship. A motive has not yet been determined.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
A crude incendiary device was found inside a backpack under the victim's car along with items that could potentially be used to kidnap someone, according to Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus. A weapon police believe is similar to the weapon used in the stabbing was also found.
Chan is survived by his two sons and wife, according to neighbors.