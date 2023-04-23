Inglewood's own Becky G received the key to Coachella on Saturday.

Becky G receives key to Coachella after festival to honor her contributions to Mexican community

The city honored the bilingual singer for her contributions to music and the Mexican community.

Becky G, the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

And, she just performed at both Coachella weekends.

Becky G thanked the city in a heartfelt post she made on Instagram, saying that it meant a lot to represent the Latino community on the festival's main stage. Especially since Coachella is a 96% Latino community.

"Mayor Steven Hernandez, I'm truly honored that you took the time to reflect on my community's efforts & what it means to me to represent us on the main stage," she wrote, in part.

"This years festival lineup gives me so much hope for more space, opportunity & representation for our Latin communities. Honored to have made it to the main stage this year. It feels like the perfect opportunity to use the massive platform that is this global event to shine a spotlight on the real stars of Coachella," she wrote.