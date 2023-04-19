Coachella fined $117,000 by city of Indio for apparently breaking curfew rules first 3 nights

The concerts were supposed to wrap up by midnight each night but the festival reportedly went over 22 minutes on Friday and 25 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival reportedly went over 22 minutes on Friday and 25 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Coachella was fined $117,000 by the city of Indio for apparently breaking city curfew rules the first three nights of the weekend-long event.

The concerts were supposed to wrap up by midnight each night but the festival reportedly went over 22 minutes on Friday and 25 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

Frank Ocean's headlining set on Sunday began nearly an hour late and was also cut short. Upset fans shared their frustration on social media with some saying they left the festival early.

According to Rolling Stone, Ocean's performance was adjusted at the last minute due to an ankle injury.

It was the singer's first performance in six years.

Reports say the fines are part of an agreement between the city of Indio and Goldenvoice. The agreement states that going five minutes past curfew will result in a daily fine of $20,000. Every minute after that reportedly costs $1,000 per minute.

The money will go towards Indio's General Fund, which is used for funding general city projects.