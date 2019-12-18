coast guard

Coast Guard seizes 18,000 lbs of suspected cocaine worth estimated $312 million

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf out of California has been busy for months combating international drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

This cutter just wrapped up a successful narcotics deployment disrupting the illicit maritime trafficking of cocaine from South America, Central America and Mexico to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

VIDEO: Coast Guardsman dramatically intercepts sub loaded with drugs in Eastern Pacific

During the deployment, the larger team seized more than 18,000 pounds of suspected cocaine, worth an estimated value of $312 million.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on their Facebook page that the contraband was seized from seven separate incidents of drug trafficking by five Coast Guard cutters operating in international waters from min-October through early December.

The body cam video above shows when the Bertholf intercepted a semi-submersible vessel while on patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean on November 4.

RELATED: Coast Guard: Submarine found in Pacific Ocean with $165 million in cocaine

U.S. authorities said purpose-built vessels like the one they intercepted are designed to smuggle large amounts of contraband while evading detection by law enforcement personnel due to their camouflage and low profile.

The U.S. Department of Defence media service said the Bertholf seized more than 3,100 pounds of suspected cocaine from this smuggling vessel.

EMBED More News Videos

Newly released video shows the harrowing moment a Coast Guardsman hopped onto a moving submarine believed to be loaded with illegal drugs in the Eastern Pacific.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocaineviral videocoast guarddrug bustoceansu.s. & worldabc7 originalsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COAST GUARD
'Best Person I've Ever Rescued': Coast Guard rescues dog swimming off Fla. coast
Widow of boat fire victim suing tour company
$92M worth of seized cocaine offloaded in San Diego
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Show More
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Widespread flu activity reported in CA. Is it too late for a flu shot?
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
More TOP STORIES News