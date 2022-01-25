Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor with individual SAG nomination

Awards season is heating up and so are the predictions.Someone to keep an eye on is "CODA" star, Troy Kotsur, who made history by being the first deaf actor to get an individual Screen Actors Guild nomination, for best supporting actor."There's so many wonderful actors being nominated and to be among them is such a blessing," signs Troy, in an interview with On The Red Carpet.CODA tells the story of the only hearing member of a deaf family and her search for balance between family and finding herself.Kotsur hopes Hollywood continues to tell diverse stories like CODA."There are so many stories to tell from the deaf community," according to Kotsur. "It's important Hollywood remains open-minded."