This East LA barista casts a spell on his coffees and drinks

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Julian Anguiano, an East Los Angeles resident, wanted to bring something different to his community, so he opened up Mystyx Kafe, a spooky-themed coffee stand.
The stand is located on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Herbert Avenue.
Anguiano calls himself the coffee brujo, which means witch in Spanish. Each drink, which he calls a potion, also has a unique name.
Anguiano was a barista for 7 years at different coffee shops until he decided to combine his passions to start his own spooky coffee stand.
His business' motto is 'Come to the dark side, we have coffee.'
