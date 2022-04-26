Parents of Murdered Children express frustration over backlog of unsolved cold cases in LA County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents of Murdered Children frustrated with backlog of unsolved cases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "There's 5,000 unsolved murders in L.A. County," said Cathy Familathe of the Los Angeles chapter of the support group Parents of Murdered Children. "They're not always children -- we represent anybody that's lost somebody to homicide.

"So, 5,000 is ridiculous -- that's crazy," Familathe told ABC7 at a rally on Monday. "Those people are literally getting away with murder."

Familathe said she has lost three cousins and a nephew to violence. She said those responsible for the tragedies were caught, yet the overwhelming grief remains.

"It's like losing a child -- the pain never goes away," she said.

Familathe has joined other groups advocating for more resources for law enforcement to help solve cold cases. She said she is heartbroken for parents of murdered children who are still seeking justice knowing the killer remains on the loose.

"You know the person who killed you kid is walking the streets or eating a good meal or spending Christmas with their family -- it's not right. Some of those families, their pictures of their loved ones are on my board," she said, referring to the collage of victims' photos on the memorial poster she was carrying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymurderhomicidechild killedcold case
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
SoCal woman accused of running over 2 children appears in LA court
Teen arrested in shooting death of 66-year-old at Cabazon outlet mall
Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old girl found dead near trail
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after Carson crash involving semi
Supreme Court to hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Show More
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
13-year-old Minnesota boy set to graduate from college
3-month-old NorCal baby kidnapped by stranger, police say
Bauer files suit against woman who accused him of sexual assault
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
More TOP STORIES News