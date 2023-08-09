One of life's biggest changes is going to college or watching your child finally leave the nest. While that transition is exciting, it can also be stressful.

Heading off to college? Here are some tips to prepare for dorm life

We talked to the head of student life at Cal State Long Beach about how to prepare for dorm life.

Corry Colonna, executive director of CSULB's Housing and Residential Life, recommends focusing on storage in the dorm rooms.

"Almost all residence hall rooms, the beds come up and down so bring in storage that can fit underneath. You are limited in space and the best that you can do to pack things in, the better."

In order to maximize your space, use under-the-bed containers and shelves above the bed. Prioritize vertical storage items that use less floor space. You can also use circular power cords, vacuum storage bags and hangers that hold multiple clothing items.

As for move in day, remember to bring a dolly, also known as a hand truck.

And remember, you might also share the space with somebody else.

"I encourage people to try to arrive at the same time as their roommate so that negotiation of who's going to be where and who is going to share what space happens right from the start," Colonna added.

Here are some additional tips for first-year students:

- Triple-check what's already available at your dorm and what's not allowed.

- Keep bugs out by only using sealed food containers.

- And the big one: get involved.

"All the research has shown is that students who get involved, students who participate in events from day one... those students have a much better chance of being successful on campus."

Also, don't be afraid to embrace the inevitable awkward moments as opportunities to grow. Follow a balanced sleep, meal and exercise routine and remember there's always someone on campus available to help.

