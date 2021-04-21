Education

Bernie Sanders bill would provide free college funded by tax on Wall Street trades

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill would provide free college funded by tax on stock trades

A new bill in Congress could make tuition free for millions of students.

The College for All plan eliminates tuition at four-year public colleges and universities for students from families earning less than $125,000 per year.

Under the plan, introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the federal government would pay 75% of tuition and fees. States would pick up the rest.

The money would be paid for by a new tax on Wall Street trades - 0.5% on stock trades, as well as fees on bonds and derivatives.

Sanders' office estimates the tax would raise up to $2.4 trillion over the next decade.

"Thirteen years ago, the middle class bailed out Wall Street during their time of need even as the middle class was struggling," Sanders' office wrote in explaining the plan. "Now it is Wall Street's turn to rebuild the struggling middle class by paying a modest financial transactions tax to make sure that everyone in America who wants to get a higher education can do so without going into debt."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbernie sanderstaxestuitioncollege
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News