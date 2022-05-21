eyewitness newsmakers

Eyewitness Newsmakers: Paying for college amid rising costs

By
Eyewitness Newsmakers: Paying for college amid rising costs

With the price of gas, food and nearly everything else spiking, there's something else that's becoming increasingly difficult to afford: a four-year university degree.

On an upcoming episode on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Marc Brown speaks with college educators about rising costs, alternatives to the traditional university and how colleges are helping students offset the surging tuition.

Marc Brown talks to experts to find out what you need to know.

Eyewitness Newsmakers airs Sunday at 11 a.m.
