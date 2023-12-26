Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins are the men in new interpretation of classic 'The Color Purple'

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Color Purple" tells some powerful and poignant stories of women coming into their own. Along the way, we meet the men in their lives.

Colman Domingo plays Mister in this new take on Alice Walker's classic novel. The character is not kind--especially to his wife. However, Domingo looks at him through a different lens.

"For this version of 'The Color Purple,' you need to always know that there's some possibility of good in Mister. We wanted to look at the arc of toxic masculinity," said Domingo. "We all want to look at vulnerability, of moments where, you know, where he's trying to touch on something, of the possibility--he wants to be good. He doesn't know how."

Corey Hawkins plays his son, Harpo, and says their director, Blitz Bazawule, has breathed new life into this much-loved story.

"You're talking about Blitz Bazawule's vision. For this film, you're talking about the evolution of this dream that Alice Walker put together called 'The Color Purple.' Because it's not just this thing that exists in time. It's a very fluid thing," said Hawkins. "And I think sometimes when we think about remakes, quote unquote, we question why, you know, why do you remake them? This isn't a remake. This is a reimagining."

"It's been my style of filmmaking, which is immersive versus voyeuristic, right? My goal is always to put the audience in a familiar seat," said Bazawule. "As a director, you just go, 'This is an abundance of riches.' I mean, there's no way I can point the camera and not get masterful performances."

"The Color Purple" is rated PG-13. It's in theaters now.