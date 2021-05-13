Society

Here's why protests in Colombia continue, according to demonstrators in Southern California, abroad

By
SoCal, Colombian demonstrators explain ongoing protests

From major cities in Colombia, to its diaspora in Europe, other parts of Latin America and Los Angeles, demonstrators are asking the world to take notice.

"That everybody hear us and that the people in Colombia know that they are not alone," said Valentina Molano at a protest in downtown Los Angeles May 5..

Human rights organizations have denounced the military and police's violence against protesters in Colombia.

On May 4, United Nations Human Rights tweeted, "We are deeply alarmed at developments in Cali overnight where police opened fire on demonstrators and a number of people were killed and injured."



So, why did the demonstrations and strikes begin? People took to the streets on April 28, protesting a proposed tax hike that supporters said would ease the financial strain on the government triggered by the pandemic.

Opponents challenged it would place that burden on the middle class, already struggling.

Colombian President Ivan Duque canceled the proposal, but protests continued.

I met Alfredo Perez back in 2019 while visiting Cartagena, Colombia. At the time, he expressed the importance of tourists knowing Colombia and its people beyond the curated attractions -- to understand the deeper beauty and struggles, many of which are fueling the massive protests.

Perez describes the protests as largely led by young people who are rising up, and who have poor access to higher education, health care and financial stability.

"See the reality of Colombia... not to be afraid to come," he explained. "The truth is we suffer a lot...Look, without lying to you, there are cities, there are municipalities that have no water."

What's happening in Colombia? What to know about violent week of protests

Tensions remain high in Colombia after nine consecutive days of protests.



The poverty level increased by about 7% in the last year.

"We are tired because the people has hunger. We have more than 42% of people in poverty," said Molano. "So we're speaking out for those who can't."

Perez says the change he hopes to see will take time.

"This is historic and truthfully, we will never forget. I hope not," Perez said. "That's the idea, to raise our voices...so we don't forget."

