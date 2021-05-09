u.s. & world

7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at birthday party in Colorado Springs

By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

7 dead, including gunman, after shooting at birthday party

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Seven people are dead, including a gunman, after a shooting at a birthday party where friends, family and children gathered to celebrate early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting in a trailer at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Police said they believe the gunman was the boyfriend of one of the female victims. He shot six people before taking his own life, police said.

By the time officers arrived, six people were dead and one was severely injured. That victim later died in the hospital.

The children at the party were not injured and are now in the care of relatives.

"From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Officials have not released the names of the victims nor the shooter. A motive has yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

It was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver. In 2015, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradofatal shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News