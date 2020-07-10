Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard to partially close for on-street dining amid COVID restrictions

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Lanes on stretches of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena were closed Friday to allow restaurants to offer on-street dining to limit indoor service during the COVID-19 pandemic.The lane closest to the north and south curbs between Madison and El Molino avenues was closed as was the lane closest to the south curb between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues, according to Lisa Derderian, Pasadena public information officer.Union Street, west of Raymond Avenue, had one lane closed on its north side, Derderian said.Crews successfully reconfigured the streets in time to make them available for dining use starting Saturday.One lane in each direction of Colorado Boulevard remains open for vehicles. Transit services will not be disrupted, Derderian said.Pasadena is planning additional closures for on-street dining to be in place by July 25th:-- Colorado Boulevard between El Molino and Oak Knoll avenues;-- the lane closest to the south curb of Colorado Boulevard between Oak Knoll and Hudson avenues;-- the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues;-- the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Raymond Avenue and Arroyo Parkway;-- the lane closest to the north curb for a half-block of Green Street between Pasadena and De Lacey avenues; and-- the lane closest to the south curb of Green Street between De Lacey and Raymond avenues.