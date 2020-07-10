Coronavirus California

Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard to partially close for on-street dining amid COVID restrictions

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Lanes on stretches of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena were closed Friday to allow restaurants to offer on-street dining to limit indoor service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lane closest to the north and south curbs between Madison and El Molino avenues was closed as was the lane closest to the south curb between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues, according to Lisa Derderian, Pasadena public information officer.

Union Street, west of Raymond Avenue, had one lane closed on its north side, Derderian said.

Crews successfully reconfigured the streets in time to make them available for dining use starting Saturday.

One lane in each direction of Colorado Boulevard remains open for vehicles. Transit services will not be disrupted, Derderian said.

Pasadena is planning additional closures for on-street dining to be in place by July 25th:

-- Colorado Boulevard between El Molino and Oak Knoll avenues;

-- the lane closest to the south curb of Colorado Boulevard between Oak Knoll and Hudson avenues;
-- the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues;
-- the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Raymond Avenue and Arroyo Parkway;
-- the lane closest to the north curb for a half-block of Green Street between Pasadena and De Lacey avenues; and
-- the lane closest to the south curb of Green Street between De Lacey and Raymond avenues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpasadenalos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
COVID-19 update: County officials say hospitalizations 'substantially higher' than 4 weeks ago
COVID-19: OC doctor urges precaution amid spike in young people testing positive
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects arrested after 80-year-old man beaten, robbed at store
LIVE: Fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Preteen boy accused of killing teen girl in Gardena
Fire destroys much of historic San Gabriel Mission
Sonar, divers search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
Large crowds hit SoCal beaches amid triple-digit temps
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Show More
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Dozens show support for police in Downtown LA
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
John Wayne exhibit at USC to be removed in response to protests
More TOP STORIES News