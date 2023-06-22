14-year-old Downey girl drowns in Colorado River after being pinned under inflatable tube in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old Downey girl has died after falling into the Colorado River in Arizona and drowning, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the river, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.

The teenage girl "was rescued from the water after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube" and the piling of a bridge, the statement said.

According to witnesses, the girl had been riding on an inflatable raft which was being towed by a personal watercraft. She was tossed off the tube, and the watercraft capsized, police said.

After CPR was administered to the girl at the scene, she was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Impairment or negligent operation did not appear to appear to be a factor in the accident, authorities said.