First-time homebuyer finds at least 10 snakes living inside walls of new home

DENVER (KABC) -- Owning a home can be stressful, but for one first-time homebuyer in Colorado, it was pure terror.

As soon as she moved in, she discovered a massive snake infestation in the walls of the house.

Amber Hall's family and their two dogs moved in at the end of March and the snake discovery was just the beginning.

"Yeah, you could feel like it was warm and squishy in there," recalled Hall.

According to Hall, a total of 10 snakes were found in 10 days.

"My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds, afraid to use the restroom, because snakes may come out of the toilet," she said.

Hall hired a snake wrangler who said there's likely a snake den somewhere underground and that the snakes have been living there for at least two years.

"The snake hunting, the traps already over $1,000 I've paid," said Hall.

"I don't feel like I'm the first one to find them, but I don't think that anybody would ever say that they knew they were there."

She's not sure when or even if that fear will ever go away, saying she wants to rip up the concrete and find out where the snakes are before she can escape from the terrifying saga that's her new home.

"It's rough," said Hall. "I'm 42 years old, and this is my first home. I've worked my whole life for it and I can't enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I'm scared to death."

