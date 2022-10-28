Colton police officer dies in accidental shooting in Oro Grande, authorities say

An officer with the Colton Police Department has died after an accidental shooting in Oro Grande, authorities confirmed.

Officer Lorenzo Morgan, who died Thursday, was one of the department's newest officers. He had completed his field training back in May.

The Colton Police Department described his passing as a "tragic loss" but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Colleagues on Thursday night helped transport Morgan's body from a medical center in Victorville. Later, a procession of police vehicles accompanied the vehicle carrying the body down the freeway.

Officer Morgan is survived by his parents, fiancé, son and another son on the way.