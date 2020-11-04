'Drive-thru' voters cast their mail-in ballots in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Since October, voters have been able to cast their mail-in ballots 'drive-thru' style on the Cal State Long Beach campus."It's perfect because you just drive up and drop it in," said Long Beach resident Lori Primrose. "You don't have to go through the whole deal where they need to check everything and dealing with the computers."The official ballot drop box is located in front of the Carpenter Performing Arts Center."It's a no-contact way of voting, but it also ensures that that ballot gets into a secure drop box," said Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan. "We then go and collect those ballots, bring them back to our office for processing."The drop box on Cal State Long Beach's campus is one of 400 across the county."I wanted to vote because I want to make a change," said first-time voter Morris Nguyen. "As of right now, it seems very easy so I'm pretty sure I'll be voting again."Voters can track their mail-in ballot on the Secretary of State's website.