vote 2020

'Drive-thru' voters cast their mail-in ballots in Long Beach

Long Beach voters didn't need to leave their cars to cast their ballots this election.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Since October, voters have been able to cast their mail-in ballots 'drive-thru' style on the Cal State Long Beach campus.

"It's perfect because you just drive up and drop it in," said Long Beach resident Lori Primrose. "You don't have to go through the whole deal where they need to check everything and dealing with the computers."

The official ballot drop box is located in front of the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

"It's a no-contact way of voting, but it also ensures that that ballot gets into a secure drop box," said Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan. "We then go and collect those ballots, bring them back to our office for processing."

The drop box on Cal State Long Beach's campus is one of 400 across the county.

"I wanted to vote because I want to make a change," said first-time voter Morris Nguyen. "As of right now, it seems very easy so I'm pretty sure I'll be voting again."

Voters can track their mail-in ballot on the Secretary of State's website.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacaliforniacommunity journalistcsu long beachlong beachvotingelection dayvote 2020in the community2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
NC 2020 live presidential election results
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
MAP: California election results by county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voting continues
2020 Election Predictions: Vote in our live polls now
MAP: California election results by county
Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close
SoCal program helps women turn lives around after prison
Show More
New US citizens voting for 1st time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium
Snoop Dogg reveals he never voted until 2020. Here's why
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
More TOP STORIES News