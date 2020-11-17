Community & Events

100 families receive Thanksgiving meal bags at Whittier drive-in giveaway

By Elena Gomez
With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, larger turnouts at giveaway events are expected this year due to the pandemic. In Whittier on Sunday, one of those giveaways attracted a large crowd.

It was held at Pioneer High School. Families were so appreciative to get their Thanksgiving meals just before the holiday.

"It's so awesome," said Whittier resident Marisa Sanchez. "It's hard right now"

MORE: Rams, LA Food Bank distribute food to neighbors in need
The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the LA Food Bank to distribute meals to more than 4,000 families at SoFi Stadiuim in Inglewood.


One hundred families received a Thanksgiving meal bag, thanks to Helping Homeless Vets L.A. and Mr. Fernando Villegas.

The bags contained everything families could need for a Thanksgiving meal: a gift card for a turkey, canned vegetables and packaged mashed potatoes and gravy and even stuffing.

Ruby Vollas, a Norwalk resident, expressed how grateful she was for the drive.

"I'm not working, my husband neither to be able buy a turkey," she said.

MORE: Inglewood food giveaway offers support during COVID
Councilmembers Herb Wesson and Alex Padilla hosted a food giveaway in Inglewood to support families during COVID.


Typically, Helping Homeless Vets L.A. serves 500 veterans Thanksgiving meals in-person, but with COVID-19, the group still wanted to find a way to give back.

"We're really blessed to try to help them" said Cynthia Perry-Lopez, the founder of Helping Homeless Vets L.A.

If families are looking for additional help this holiday season, Helping Homeless Vets L.A. recommends reaching out to their group on Instagram or Facebook, where the organization can try to help by directing you to the right place for aid.
Related topics:
community & eventswhittiernorwalklos angeles countycharityholidaythanksgivingspirit of givingfood driveveteran
