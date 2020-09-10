LA Rams, volunteers, help LA Food Bank distribute good to neighbors in need during pandemic

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- A great partnership showed the spirit of community at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. The LA Rams and the LA Food Bank, along with plenty of volunteers, worked to help those with food insecurity by distributing goods to those in need.A steady stream of cars went into the stadium, which offered a sense of how big the need really is. Everyone involved hoped to be able to feed four thousand families.Rams cheerleaders and the mascot Rampage helped lend a helping hand to the event. Roger Castle of the LA Food Bank praised the community for coming out to support their neighbors."One of the silver linings is people have really stepped up to support food banks in terms of volunteering and donating," said Castle. "The financial supporting is crucial to make these events happen."