2020 Rose Parade: Laurie Hernandez, Gina Torres, Rita Moreno named co-grand marshals

The upcoming Tournament of Roses will be slightly different this time around, with Tuesday's announcement that there will be three grand marshals for the annual event.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The upcoming Tournament of Roses will be slightly different this time around following Tuesday's announcement that there will be three grand marshals for the annual event.

Laurie Hernandez, Gina Torres and Rita Moreno were named as co-grand marshals for the 131st Rose Parade.

All three will ride during the 2020 parade on New Year's Day. The theme of the parade will be "The Power of Hope."

