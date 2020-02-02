Community & Events

ABC Network President Karey Burke attends benefit event for Children's Hospital LA transyouth center

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The transgender community was front and center Saturday during a benefit event for the Transyouth Health and Development Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

ABC Network President Karey Burke and Project Runway creator Jane Cha Cutler hosted the event in West Hollywood where they honored the center's medical director, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy.

Burke says her son was cared for at the center after coming out as a transgender person, adding that it's time for more authentic trans stories on network TV.

"I want to make the world more reflective of my son's experience. He has helped me learn - and I'm still learning - that there are other voices out there that still need to be reflected and still how much work that we're just getting started," Burke said.

The center at CHLA is one of 38 in the country that provides care for transgender youth, with an estimated 1,000 patients in its program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest hollywoodlos angeles countytransgenderchildren's hospital los angelesfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
LA's homeless women are disproportionately impacted, study says
Seal pup rescued from lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach
High-speed chase through several SoCal freeways ends in Commerce
Show More
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China to scold people without masks
Super Bowl weekend: CHP, DUI victim team up to spread awareness
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
More TOP STORIES News