Community & Events

Advocates at town hall want right to counsel for LA tenants facing eviction

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Attendees at a town hall called on the city and county of Los Angeles to join other cities in guaranteeing a lawyer to those facing eviction.

More than a 100 people gathered at L.A. Trade Technical College Wednesday to fight for a right counsel. It's an initiative that would guarantee a lawyer to those facing eviction if they can't afford one themselves.

According to organizers, those represented by an attorney stay in their home more than 70% more often than those who are not.

In attendance were people who say they have always paid their rent, done nothing wrong, but are still facing eviction.

"I got a notice that I had to move because my house was sold in foreclosure," said Khadijah Shabazz of North Hollywood. "So the faces on the street will soon be my face."

The initiative hopes to prevent Angelenos from being the latest victims of rising rents and prevent more homelessness.

"We will be able to not only decrease homelessness, but ensure that Angelenos aren't displaced," said Dianne Prado, Executive Director of HEART LA.

"Every dollar you invest in a right to counsel is going to save multiples of dollars on the back end," said Joe Donlin.

The meeting was about action as well. Attendees called local officials, writing letters and making posters looking to get the word out about right to counsel.

"The limited amount of money that has been spent on eviction defense, we have been able to reduce the number of evictions by about 30,000," Prado said.

Evictions in L.A. County have gone down from about 70,000 per year a decade ago to around 40,000, with limited legal representation.

The goal is to join New York, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey as the only cities in the nation with a full right to counsel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countyhousingevictiontown hall meeting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in NoHo
2 killed, 1 wounded in South L.A. shooting
VIDEO: Culver City police save boy from choking
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman in South L.A.
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
2 LA women back home after witnessing Hong Kong protests
Show More
Suspect released even after video shows SF attack
4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say
Jurupa Valley Louis Robidoux Nature Center to reopen
Certain supplements, medications can make you more sensitive to sun
Woman with debilitating conditions finds healing, empowerment in O.C. surf class
More TOP STORIES News