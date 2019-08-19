Community & Events

Army recruit from Riverside cuts hair for first time in 15 years, donates to Locks of Love

By ABC7.com staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old army recruit from Riverside just got his hair cut for the first time in 15 years.

He had a good reason. He did it so he could enlist.

"I moved out here from California and I'm just really excited to be enlisting in the army. Hopefully some lucky little girl is going to get it," he said.

The recruit donated his hair to Locks of Love, a non-profit charity that collects donated hair to make wigs for children who have alopecia or cancer.
