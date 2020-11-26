thanksgiving

Bel Air Presbyterian Church provides free Thanksgiving meal to families

This is the season of giving. It is every year, but this year churches and non-profits are helping people who've never needed it before.
By
Bel Air Presbyterian has provided Thanksgiving dinners to underprivileged families for over 30 years.

"These are people who, a year ago, never in a million years would think that they would be getting a free Thanksgiving meal because they needed it. These are people who have lost jobs this year." Says Drew Sams, Senior Pastor of Bel Air Presbyterian Church.

Over 1,100 Thanksgiving boxes were assembled outside in the church parking lot before being loaded into the car for families in need. However, for those who couldn't drive to the location, church volunteers delivered them in person.

"We know that Thanksgiving is going to look different this year, but we hope that adds a little bit of joy to the table." says Mike Morgan, Associate Pastor of Bel Air Presbyterian

There was also the challenge of fundraising since services haven't been held at church for months, but ironically, eight months of online services expanded the church's reach and the number of people willing to help.
